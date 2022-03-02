Dear Editor:
In response to Jeanie Everett’s letter to the editor in the Feb. 18 edition of The Mountain Mail, my wife and I wholeheartedly agree.
My wife and I both grew up in Southern California.
We started coming to Salida in 1996 and couldn’t wait to retire and move here to get away from that environment.
It’s unsettling to see that environment developing here in what we hoped would be our last home.
People fail to see that strip clubs, adult book stores, etc. not only lower the moral standards of the community, they open the door for criminal elements to gain a foothold in your community.
We elect community leaders to represent the public, not special interests.
Many of us moved here to escape the cesspools of Denver, Los Angeles or Chicago.
Let’s keep Salida a normal, wholesome community that’s a safe zone for us all. The last thing we need to see is good people fleeing Salida to another town that is safe.
Harley McKinney,
Salida