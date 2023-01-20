In its Jan. 6 meeting, Salida City Council unanimously approved new language to its civility invocation, adding “We affirm our support for women’s rights, including equal pay, equal treatment under the law and in the workplace, and the right to determine choices that impact the direction and personal values of one’s life, including all individuals’ reproductive health choices.”
What does this really mean?
Last year Colorado enacted House Bill 22-1279, which states it is illegal in Colorado to “deny, restrict, interfere with or discriminate against an individual’s fundamental right to use or refuse contraception or to continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion.” It also states “a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of the state.”
Abortion is legal in Colorado up to the time a baby is born. Anywhere through the ninth month a mother can legally terminate her pregnancy. Long after the fetus’s ability to feel pain, long after viability of the fetus outside the womb, a fetus can be legally aborted in Colorado. No restrictions are allowed by this statute.
A 2022 Gallup Poll showed wide disparity in views on abortion: 35 percent thought abortion should be legal under any circumstance, 18 percent legal in most circumstances, 32 percent legal in only a few circumstances and 13 percent illegal in all circumstances
How many of the 35 percent voting “legal under any” realize what this includes? I feel a higher portion of community side with the rights of the most vulnerable and don’t support chemically induced abortions, surgical crushing or dismembering the child in the womb or “partial birth abortion,” which involves suctioning out the brain of a child pulled partially out of the womb. How many would still vote this way after watching a full-term fetus aborted?
Why is council affirming its support for this in a civility pledge? Are the many Salidans who disagree with this pledge language now considered uncivil? So much for the inclusion preached by this council.
Ironically, in the same Jan. 6 meeting, Mayor Shore proclaimed Jan. 26 “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.” Did Shore know this civil rights leader was opposed to abortion? Here Rev. King is quoted on civil rights of the unborn:
“The Negro cannot win if he is willing to sacrifice the futures of his children for immediate personal comfort and safety. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
“Cowardice asks the question, ‘is it safe?’; expediency asks the question, ‘is it politic?’; vanity asks the question, ‘is it popular?’; but conscience asks the question, ‘is it right?’; and there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but because conscience tells one it is right.
“Every aborted Baby is a slave in the womb of his or her mother.”
Council, if the Rev. Dr. King were here, what would he think of your new civility pledge?