Dear Editor;
Hannah Hannah continually states that she will protect our constitutional rights and freedoms. She wholeheartedly supports all of our law enforcement officers – Salida and Buena Vista Police Departments, as well as Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department. I have no doubt that she will ensure that law and order will continue to be upheld when she is elected county commissioner.
I am supporting Hannah Hannah as District 1 County Commissioner (Any registered Chaffee County voter can vote for her). I believe Hannah will make certain that Chaffee County citizens, including ranchers, farmers, and business owners, are the number one stakeholders in how our county government is run.
This businesswoman will ensure citizens are the foundation around which our county maintains its strength and positive growth and economic development. She recognizes the need for affordable housing, easier-to-understand regulations regarding our building codes and how to move our small mountain community forward without losing it’s comfortable feel.
Chaffee County does NOT need to be transformed by special interests and outside agencies. I do not support the notion of having our major city governments making decisions for our rural community.
Rather, I support moving forward with empowerment, information, and actual involvement of and with all our citizens. If you want to keep Chaffee County great for Chaffee County citizens, select Hannah Hannah on your ballot.
Chris LaGue
Buena Vista