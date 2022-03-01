Dear Editor:
The guest opinion of developer Walt Harder, and follow-up by Merle in the Feb. 15 issue of The Mountain Mail appeared to me a concerted effort to try and shape the dialogue around the new land use code and garner pity for developers.
I expect this is only the beginning of this campaign, as the Board of County Commissioners has given a timeline of 20 months until the Comprehensive Plan is adopted into the new land use code. Expect to see more whining from developers who claim they are being left out, while they simultaneously demand a special seat at the roundtable to influence the new LUC.
I’ve been to enough Planning and Zoning and commissioners’ meetings to know that they’ve had that special seat for over 20 years. I’ve watched the likes of Walt Harder and Karin Adams chum it up with county staff and be treated with nothing but respect, while the rest of us are relinquished to three minutes speaking time and a load of disdain from county officials.
So where is the special seat at the roundtable for the community? For those of us who actually live and work in Chaffee? Or was that the Envision Chaffee County project that cost thousands of dollars, hundreds of hours and has been largely disregarded by both Planning and Zoning and commissioners?
Developers, Realtors and corporations are not the only stakeholders in this county, and shame on those who help to bolster their power, give them a pulpit and offer them a special seat at the table they are not entitled to.
This county is facing new and more complex issues than ever before, including a housing crisis, an unending drought and explosive growth. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out this is a recipe for failure. Unfortunately it seems P and Z and the commissioners would like to pretend it’s still 1990 and continue to plow into the countryside, digging wells as if water is an endless resource and building mini mansions that will sit dark until the second homeowner comes to visit one week out of the year.
So what’s more important? Ensuring a viable future for existing and future generations in Chaffee? Or further lining the pockets of men who fly out of here on private planes after they’ve priced out all of the locals and destroyed our gorgeous rural lands with poorly designed subdivisions?
These decisions are permanent, and I hope our elected officials will keep that in mind, although my faith is about as reliable as the rainfall these days.
Shae Whitney,
Salida