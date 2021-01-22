Dear Editor:
It snowed in Salida yesterday. It didn’t snow in Salida yesterday.
One of the above is true, the other is false (or, if you will, an “alternative fact”).
Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Trump won the election but it was stolen.
Again, only one of the above is true. But we live in two distinct information universes. One is the mainstream news media which reports objective facts. The other is the right wing media promoting “alternative facts.”
The false narrative that the election was stolen is based on three suppositions.
First, there were fraudulent mail ballots for which there were no accurate signature checks.
Second, that the votes were counted on machines that somehow miscounted Trump votes as Biden votes.
Third, there were mysterious late night “dumps” of votes that were heavily tilted against Trump.
All of these “stolen election” lies are easily discredited by actual facts. Nevertheless, a majority of Republicans, victims of the false narratives depicted by Trump and right wing media, believe the election was stolen.
The 2020 election was of course carried out in the midst of a pandemic. Democrats tend to believe in science and recognized the inherent danger of voting in-person. Thus, Democrats relied heavily on mail voting.
Republicans tend to believe the self-serving Trump lie that the pandemic is largely a “hoax.” Trump instructed them to ignore the pandemic and vote in-person.
As President John Adams said, “facts are stubborn things.” Here are the facts debunking the Trump lies.
In a post-election audit in Cobb County Georgia, the signatures on more than 15,000 mail ballot envelopes were compared to those on file for these voters.
Precisely two of these ballots were questionable. On one, the voter placed his signature in the wrong place. On the other, the spouse of a voter signed for her husband. Smaller scale signature match audits, performed in Arizona and Nevada, also showed no irregularities.
Georgia provided evidence indicating that the machines counted votes accurately.
Each and every one of more than five million ballots were painstakingly recounted by hand. The outcome was the same as two independent machine counts. Nope, the reincarnated ghost of Hugo Chavez didn’t steal the election.
Pennsylvania provided a good explanation for those late night vote “dumps.” Early on election night, Trump was ahead by more than 600,000 votes. But when all the ballots were ultimately counted, Biden won by more than 80,000 votes. How can that be?
Pennsylvania’s legislature is controlled by Republicans and they passed a law that prohibited counting mail ballots until election day even if they were received days or weeks earlier. In-person election day votes were counted first, mail ballots last.
Since in-person votes were largely Republican whilst mail ballots were cast mainly by Democrats, this legislatively-mandated vote counting sequence created what was called a “red mirage” in which Trump led early, but Biden ultimately prevailed.
Sadly, many Republicans will ignore these facts and continue to believe the lie of a stolen election. For some, beliefs “trump” facts.
Frank Waxman
Salida