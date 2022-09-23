P.T. Wood is the Chaffee County commissioner candidate for all of us who care about our quality of life, our recreation opportunities and a vigorous balanced economy with attainable housing.
This amazing place drew us all here, and this amazing place needs a commissioner with the skills to innovate sustainable solutions for our economy and natural resources.
P.T. has a proven track record as a popular and effective two-term mayor of Salida, with 15 years total experience in local government. He’s built affordable-housing partnerships resulting in nearly 80 new units and at least 24 more in the works. And he’s a successful business person, recognized by leadership positions in the Colorado Distillers Guild and the American Craft Spirits Association
P.T. is an approachable can-do guy who brings us together. He understands the full spectrum of our interests and needs. We need a county commissioner like P.T.
Katherine and Michael McCoy,