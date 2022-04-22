Dear Editor:
I am so very sorry to hear of the Patio Pancake Place going up for sale. I’m sure I speak for all locals when I say that we hope and pray the new owners will continue with your menu and hopefully with your staff.
We have so few restaurants here in Salida that have as varied selection as your menu, and all the food is good. This is verified by the sometimes long wait time to just get in on any given day but especially weekends. I must say that I really miss your specials and was hoping you would bring them back.
My family has been coming to your restaurant for five generations now since your opening. When I have family visiting, the first place they want to go to eat is Patio Pancake. When we have family get-togethers, we go to the Patio. That says a lot for a restaurant, but especially here in Salida.
Throughout the years, your staff has been exemplary, friendly and a harder working staff I have yet to see anywhere. You should be proud of the loyalty of the locals, but then that shows how you are loyal to our locals. You stayed true to your menu and to the locals, and for that reason you have been open for as long as you have. Many restaurant here cannot say that.
I wish to say thank you to you and your staff. We, the locals, will certainly miss you.
Kathy Alexander,
Salida