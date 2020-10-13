Dear Editor:
I have followed this Nestlé permit process since it began years ago.
I never thought it was well researched and no one followed through with the necessary conditions to protect Chaffee County, and one of their representatives had an apparent conflict of interest with his involvement before, during and after this permitting process.
The vast majority of Chaffee County citizens were not in favor of it then, and, after speaking with many dozens of my fellow citizens over the last couple of months, I cannot find one person who is in favor of renewing this permit.
It appears there are substantial reasons for denying this renewal, and I am respectfully requesting you all to deny it!
Please (as strongly as I can type it) do not let this company continue to operate with this permit.
Don’t let them try to negotiate, stall, bully or threaten their way around it.
They will try to continue to operate and play the waiting game on our county, and may threaten to sue us to get their way.
It appears they have broken and altered the original agreement and our commissioners need to usher them out of the agreement and out of our county.
In summation, do what your constituents and citizens and neighbors all want you to do! Regarding the Nestlé permit. ... “Deny, deny, deny!”
Monty Holmes
Salida