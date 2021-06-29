Dear Editor:
Ode to a tattooed lady:
At FIBArk I chanced to see a young tattooed lady. A carrot top sight to see, tattooed from head to knee. My friend Antonio was there. He came to gape and stare. “An assault on the senses” he declared, “a sight so bold, so fair.” One tat on her cheek said “Irish as Patty’s pig” and another said “insert alcamhol here I’m not as drunk a teeple pink” with an arrow pointing to her lips.
On her neck was scripted “Inked and curvy, mercy, mercy” and on her back was a tat, a bathing beauty at that, holding a big red heart that read “follow your heart to Salida.” All up and down her spine the Arkansas River winds. No doubt you can hear the ocean sigh from the shell tat on her thigh. Above her left knee it says “The left think I’m right” and on her right knee, “the right think I’m wrong.”
Her tramp stamp or spank button (I’m told this is what a tattoo is called on lowest part of a girl’s back) said (all tangled in ink filigree), “Life in the fast lane. There is no present like the time.” And just above her hips, sailed a fleet of Hooligan ships.
But, what I like best was scripted on her chest, “Anni, amori, e bicchieri di vino, no che contato mai.” (Antonio translated) “Years, lovers, and glasses of wine, these things should never be counted.” Now could you ask for more?
There was more but I only got a glimpse … I can only say, Veni Vedi Vichi. (Rough translation) “I came, I saw, She conquered.”
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard