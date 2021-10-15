Dear Editor:
The upcoming school board election is especially important. Dealing with the continuing COVID impact on our kids, developing better communication between the school administration and local law enforcement, maintaining quality with increasing enrollment and attracting and retaining excellent teachers in the face of economic challenges demand that we choose the very best people to serve on the Salida school board.
That’s why I support and urge you to join me to vote for Joe Smith. Joe, as current president of the board, has demonstrated solid, thoughtful, and steady leadership. His strong financial background and years of experience as a vice president at High Country Bank guides the Board in managing a $20-million budget.
Born, raised and working here since he graduated from college, Joe knows our community. A graduate of Salida High School with four children, three currently in school, Joe knows and understands the strengths of our schools and where we can do better. He was a leading voice advocating for Colorado Mountain College to join our district and worked to mesh their programs with the school district’s.
You won’t see lawn signs with Joe’s name around town. He doesn’t believe in tooting his own horn; his actions and leadership as a board member for the past four years speak for themselves.
Please vote for Joe to ensure solid leadership, a quiet thoughtful voice that listens to all perspectives and who thinks before he speaks, and the candidate who will provide continuity on the board in a critical time for our schools.
Irv Broudy,
Salida