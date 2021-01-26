Dear Editor:
As I see many, many infractions these days, I thought that this would be a good time for a review/reminder of the U.S. Flag Code.
This is a good example of how we have lost respect for many things, and how things that we learned as children have gotten away from us in this world today.
I also believe that there are many who fly the flag to be “patriotic.” Well, if you are going to fly the flag, please fly it correctly. I will take a few excerpts from United States Code Title 4 Chapter 1: that I believe are the most common abuses.
It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed twenty-four hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.
The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement, except when an all-weather flag is displayed.
The flag should not be draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle or of a railroad train or a boat. When the flag is displayed on a motorcar, the staff shall be fixed firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender.
No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing.
The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water or merchandise.
The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.
The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture or drawing of any nature.
The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled or damaged in any way.
No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be affixed to the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen and members of patriotic organizations.
The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever, or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard.
By order of the President, the flag shall be flown at half-staff upon the death of principal figures of the United States Government and the Governor of a State, territory, or possession, as a mark of respect to their memory.
The Governor of that State, territory, or possession may proclaim that the National flag shall be flown at half-staff, and the same authority is provided to the Mayor of the District of Columbia.
The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
Tom Meagher
Salida