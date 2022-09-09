Congratulations to the winners of Sunday’s Lucky Duck Race! And, thank you for sponsoring a duck in this fundraiser for scholarships that will be awarded to a local student next year.
Platinum races: First place, KW Construction and Restoration; second place, First Colorado Land Office, Jeff Post, Dennis Ridley, Shaun Allison, Cathy Chochon and Justin Tanner; third place, Legends Kitchen & Bath.
Gold races: First place, Cain and Skarnulis PLLC; second place, Chaffee Printing Center; third place, Danneberg Properties.
Silver races: First place, Jeremy Kiesman (Becky Leonard); second place, Richardson family; third place, Bob and Charlotte Karls.
The nine sponsors listed above will be recognized with a scholarship in the name of their choice: First place, $2,000 scholarship; second place, $1,500 scholarship; third place, $1,000 scholarship.
In addition to the races, attendees voted on the best decorated platinum duck.
First place: Baby Yoda, High Country Bank.
Runner-up: Your Castle, Adriana de Anda, Pinon Real Estate Group.
A panel of judges from Rotary voted on the best decorated gold duck, and the winner was Green Dragon, decorated by Irene A, Salida Boys & Girls Club; Waste Management, assigned sponsor.
Thank you all for supporting this fun community event. We had a great turnout and appreciate the part that everyone played in making it a success.
Jan Schmidt, treasurer and Lucky Duck Race coordinator,
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club