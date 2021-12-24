Dear Editor:
Once again the land and its citizens are in dispute. It’s over the simplest of recognized rights that “we say” all humans have the right to – life!
Would we not say that from the most elderly to the youngest, all are entitled to this gift, and life is a gift. If scientists found something on another world with as much life activity as a sperm cell, Nobel prizes would probably abound, and yet we proclaim that it’s not really life and is expendable; but look through the microscope, people, and use the intelligence God gave you – it is clearly life and is a lie to say otherwise, but our society terminates human life by hundreds every day – every day!
I’m bothered that the only true protection an unborn child has is their mother, depending on her totally, but by our laws, she is the baby’s single greatest first threat to life.
I’ve heard it’s somehow “wrong” to ask a woman to carry an unplanned pregnancy to term, with “all the potential dangers involved”; it’s almost cruel to ask it, not to mention the complete life-changing event overall. As I listen, one argument for abortion is because having a child holds back considerably the chance for financial prosperity, which is apparently a more valuable consideration than our children’s lives, and they are our children, born or not.
If we consider sex, would we not consider precautions as opposed to death; which is true – what’s in your body abortion is meant to kill. Makes the consideration of condoms, the pill and various medical choices real wise for the everyday smart, well-informed woman, who doesn’t want to be pregnant and wisely takes well-thought-out protective measures through proper planning because we all know abortion is not birth control.
Should crimes against women not be enough exception to the rule (i.e., rape)? We have so much knowledge and ability to reason that we would what, not reason precaution or prevention alongside desire?
Like the money in this land, I say, “In God we trust.” This is not what he wants us to do to our unborn helpless children or ourselves, and I do not want my tax dollars supporting abortions because of people’s irresponsibility over their own bodies, and they now expect to pull out of my pocket to pay for something I do not support.
I do want to know, what say you?
James A. Welter,
Salida