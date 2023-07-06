Dear Editor:
Will more socialism fix our problems?
In the last three years, the U.S. has instituted more socialism than ever before. How is it working for you? Are necessities more affordable? Are your property taxes lower? Is your life less stressful? If the recent influx of socialism is not improving your life, why support more?
Socialism involves your government taking from some and redistributing to others. We are a wealthy society. We should support those “in need.” But what about those “in want,” aka too lazy to help themselves?
Does socialism, which is an expansion of the welfare state, empower the poor? Look at our crime-ridden inner cities. Human beings need purpose. Socialism providing a subsistence living in hopeless surroundings is not the recipe for a meaningful life.
Even if it was a good idea, can we afford more socialism?
In 2022, U.S. GDP(sum of all goods and services sold for a year) was $25.5 trillion. The federal government taxed and spent $6.7 trillion, or an incredible 26 percent of everything we earn! On top of this, the feds currently borrow and spend another $1.3 trillion per year, which is added to the national debt we pass on to our grandchildren. Add in State, County, City, Property, Utility and Sales taxes. You’ll find the government confiscates/spends more than 50 percent of all the money we earn. Do they spend our money wisely?
A favorite example used to be the government subsidizing tobacco farmers while mounting hugely expensive campaigns to stop people smoking. Now look at the government legalizing and even empowering drug use, while simultaneously acknowledging drug addiction as a primary source of chronic homelessness and crime. The government then throws money at treating the symptoms of homelessness, while continuing the policies fanning the root problem. Stupid, right?
Large bureaucracies do dumb things. Tax money is squandered while inefficiently trying to manage over 9 million federal employees. Our government is just too big, but also too unaccountable. Afraid to fight city hall? Good luck challenging a Federal Agency. Historical checks and balances on government power have disappeared. Only the wealthy and connected have a chance at justice.
When you advocate for socialism now, you trust that future leaders will not abuse the unchecked power you gave them. Couple the sorry state of our current leaders with lessons learned from historical tyrants. We should be taking hijacked power back, not ceding our government more.
Vince Phillips, Salida