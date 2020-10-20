Dear Editor:
This election cycle we only have a choice between two folks running for the Chaffee County Commissioners position.
On one hand we have Keith Baker, a seasoned commissioner, well educated, 15 years in our community, serving on many boards and commissions and successfully running his business here for more than 9 years.
He has lived with our issues and concerns during, and grown to understand his friends and neighbors and how they feel about necessary changes that a local government needs to address and make.
He served his country as a Naval officer for more than 20 years. He’s made the investment of time to better understand Chaffee County, and its residents.
He has proven business and management skills.
On the other hand we have Hannah Hannah, she’s only lived in our community for a bit more than two years, was raised on a ranch in another Colorado rural community and went to high school there.
She worked for short periods in a family owned real estate office, a brother’s business, designed jewelry, firearms instructor, professional bicyclist and skier.
She has not been involved in any community, served on any community volunteer boards or commissions and has no experience running any kind of business.
She has no apparent knowledge skills or experience in business budgeting, recruitment, training, communications, marketing, management or negotiations.
Who you would rather have running your local county government?
David Moore
Salida