Dear Editor:
U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn is quoted in the Jan. 8 Mountain Mail as decrying the violent insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capital.
However, there is no acceptable explanation how, literally hours after the attack on our democracy, (an attack that was fueled totally by phony, disproven claims of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election) Lamborn validated the justification of the mob by voting not to certify the previously authenticated results in two states.
Lamborn wants it both ways. He wants to condemn the violence while promoting the lies that led to the insurrection, even in the moments after a violent and deadly attack on his place of work and the seat of our government.
Hopefully, voters in the Fifth Congressional District will remember his hypocrisy in the next election.
Joyce Bartz
Salida