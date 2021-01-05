Dear Editor:
Here’s an exercise every Coloradan might want to engage in to get a sense of the impact of COVID-19 in our state: Count to 1,000, then do that 18 more times.
That is the number of people in Colorado who have been hospitalized due to this highly infectious disease.
Quite a few die.
Many who survive suffer greatly and are scared to death they will die, so are their loved ones (who are not allowed to visit them in the hospital).
And then there are the “long-haulers” who survive but continue to experience debilitating symptoms such as fever, fatigue and dementia – with no end in sight.
And now Colorado is ground zero for a new COVID-19 mutation that is much more contagious than the original version.
Meanwhile, here in downtown Salida, I see people in public places every day without masks.
I live in a downtown condo and it is like living in a hotel since two of the four units are VRBOs.
A significant percentage of the guests and cleaners do not bother wearing masks in the shared stairwell/common space despite prominent signage saying masks are required.
At age 64 I don’t know which will come first for me – infection or vaccination.
I am trying so hard to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem, but it’s tough when others don’t give a d--n.
Oh, you know that exercise in the first paragraph of this letter? Add another 1,000. That will be closer to the truth by the time you read this.
Anne Marie Holen
Salida