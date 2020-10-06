Dear Editor:
I am the caretaker for the Woodlawn Cemetery located at the base of Methodist Mountain. There are two locations in Woodlawn Cemetery where I have family members. Within the last 20 years we have buried 5 members of my family and extended family.
The location is a functioning cemetery. I am expecting to be placed with my mother and grandparents when the time arrives.
My great grandparents, great aunts, uncles and cousins have burial sites in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The cemetery was donated to N. Pacheco for the Hispanic people of the area. He was the first caretaker of the property.
The Literarios Club consisting of approximately eight key members were the next group to care for the property. This club was responsible for the building of partial fencing around the cemetery.
Without a cemetery fund, the group was only able to fence the property to the lower road. The county completed the fence at a later date.
In the 1950s, a fire occurred on Methodist Mountain and the wooden grave markers were destroyed. It is impossible to recreate all of the burial sites.
The third caretaker was A. Dominguez. Following Mr. Dominguez was Mr. Frank Ordaz. He is my grandfather.
The information that I have concerning the cemetery comes from my insistence on his memories. At one time the cemetery had a book or log containing burial sites and names of all buried there.
Prior to my grandfather accepting the caretaker title, the book was put out on loan to an unknown person who had requested the information to write a historical piece on the Woodlawn Cemetery.
The book was never returned, and I have no verification that there was ever a literary account of the cemetery.
I have memories dating back decades in association with this cemetery. I have been a responsible party for upkeep year after year. Because of this, my grandfather designated the care of the cemetery to me, previous to his death in 2009.
I have given this short history to inform the parties involved that this is an important location.
At the base of Methodist Mountain are war heroes, children, victims of illness, our forefathers. Please protect them, protect the landscape and protect Salida’s recreational intrigue.
Tracey Mann
Salida