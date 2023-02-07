Dear Editor:
Follow-on to Kalen Steeves’ letter:
It seems to me that short-term rentals (STRs) have been politicized recently and are being at least partially blamed for a lack of available housing inventory as well as a lack of affordable housing, a gross over-simplification of a long-standing and complex set of issues.
A cap on short-term rental licenses (at 310), representing 6 percent of housing inventory, is pretty conservative, and should adequately prevent STRs from “taking over” our amazing town. That said, I think it is fair to expect occupancy fees from them.
However, setting fees at triple the rate of hotels and motels and charging them even when rooms are not occupied (unlike hotels/motels) demonstrates the city’s negative bias against STRs, as the author above proclaims.
STRs bring new and repeat visitors to Salida businesses, just like hotels and motels. But, they are the preferred mode of stay for many families, who need more space and a kitchen – and are often a more economical choice. A variety of accommodations helps make Salida a more desirable destination – and like it or not, a primary driver of the economic engine of this town is tourism.
The new license and occupancy fees are earmarked for addressing both inventory and affordable housing. Great – I believe affordable housing is a right, and our local workforce should be able to work and live here. But the revenue generated by these fees will be woefully insufficient to address the needs of more than a handful of residents, and at the cost of unreasonably driving up the price of STR stays and/or driving hosts out of business.
The ordinance lacks detail and clarity – how will the funds address these tough issues, and with what consequences? For context, Vail Resorts wants to invest $17 million for seasonal workforce housing, which will only provide “160 beds.”
I believe three things need to change in order to begin to effectively address the dual challenges of supply and affordability: greater density in town, incentives and/or credits for builders and a living wage for our workforce. A first-year teacher in Chaffee County makes less than $40,000 a year. That means that they can afford, at maximum, a house, townhome or condo that costs $150K. Where have we seen that price lately? The only way that teacher can afford to buy a home is if there are sufficient incentives for builders to build them and sell them affordably. And hospitality workers in town average less than that, and on a seasonal basis to boot.
I am all for keeping our county “country” and for smart building that makes our city more efficient, affordable and desirable for the long term. Housing is infrastructure, just as roads and services are. It’s time the city and county took that responsibility seriously, instead of politicizing and punishing one tiny aspect of local housing that actually brings in tourist dollars reliably and steadily.
Anne Tengler,
Salida