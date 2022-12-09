Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Roy Williams Foundation, we would like to send many thanks and recognize so many local people and organizations for helping us with grants and fundraising efforts during the past few months.
Their efforts have led to the advancement of our mission to bring highly effective, professional, free and confidential counseling to our local veterans and first responders, with our “First Responder Friday Program.” More information can be found on our website, https://www.roywilliamsfoundation.org/; click on our “First Responder & Veteran Fridays” link.
We are also looking to expand our scholarship opportunities for local school kids who may be interested in pursuing a degree in a mental health services related field. We are working to expand these offerings locally, statewide and eventually nationwide in order to end the unacceptably high level of suicides among our veteran and first responder communities.
Every time these brave men and women answer the call, they are not only placing their lives on the line for all of us, they are placing their hearts and souls there too. We endeavor to leave no one behind.
Therefore, we would like to thank Jason Benci of Integrity Tattoo as well as the staff and management of Tres Litros for sponsoring Comedy on the Rocks on Oct. 26. It was standing room only and the laughs were plentiful as the good people of Chaffee County dug deep to buy raffle tickets to support our cause.
Many cool prizes were given out. Some of the sponsors were Robin’s Restaurant, LaGree’s True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, Hylton Lumber, Orient Land Trust, Vino Salida, Canyon River Instruction, Dexter Pitts, VFW Post 3820, Collyer Cattle Company and Spruce Creek Counseling, Ship N Things for color copies, The Mountain Mail.
Finally, we would like to thank the unknown gentleman who held the final ticket that was drawn, who then opted, very generously to donate his winnings back to the organization.
Outside of that event, we would like to thank the Town of Poncha Springs for use of their meeting room for our annual in-person directors’ meeting, Dee and Dana Nachtrieb and Jen and Carmello Belmonte.
Special recognition is also owed to Glacier/Collegiate Peaks Bank, their staff, management and generous customers for their amazing contribution.
We would also like to thank Lauren with the Flamingo food trailer for donating their Veterans Day sales revenue to the RWF and another important veterans’ charity, Veterans Expeditions. Last, but not least, Donald with the Hunger Junction, both for the fundraising gift certificates and for smoking a brisket and pulled pork for the board of directors annual meeting.
All told, these amazing people and organizations have helped increase our reserves by $5,943 in the last 30 days. This money will go a long way toward refining and expanding our programs to the benefit of our veterans, first responders, our nation and society as a whole.
Bret M. Collyer, secretary/treasurer,
Roy Williams Foundation