I am writing this letter in response to the Rev. James Williams’ letter in The Mountain Mail.
As a retired school and public librarian I have defended many challenged books within the collection.
Most dealt with LGBTQ+ issues.
The reverend includes a list of books he feels are inappropriate.
I have not read any of these books. I do, however, know that they have been chosen by professionals who understand their importance and appropriateness.
It is not possible to read every book under consideration for purchase.
Instead, libraries rely on selection policies, book reviews and the selection committees to choose books.
Libraries often have materials that offend. This is because they do not house the views of one group or individual.
During my career I purchased books for my library that offended me but were appropriate for my patrons.
The Rev. James Williams is concerned that the books he lists are too heavy for children.
What about the burden of our LGBTQ+ children when they are made to feel unnatural, odd, abnormal, perverse and wrong?
LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to commit suicide as their peers.
Providing books that reflect acceptance of loving, safe LGBTQ+ relationships is one part of saving the lives of children.
Salida Regional Library does not demand the reading of any book in the collection.
They use their expertise to provide carefully chosen, age-appropriate materials that meet the needs of their patrons.
Based on personal beliefs, parents can then decide which of these are appropriate for their children.
The large number of counterprotesters who turned out last Wednesday speaks highly of our community’s understanding of these issues.
I hope that the list of challenged books does not turn into a list of banned books.