Dear Editor:
Come Nov. 2 we will have the opportunity to vote for Salida school board members. The schools in Salida have been on an upward trajectory for years with new facilities, numerous awards and a remarkable contingent of teachers and staff. A well-informed, dedicated school board is also part of the equation for a successful school district.
Mandy Paschall is just the kind of well-informed, dedicated individual that our school board needs. With three school-aged daughters, she has a pulse on the district combined with a drive and passion to dedicate her time and energy to serve on this board. She has already demonstrated this commitment by serving on both the District and the Longfellow Accountability Committees.
Mandy is quite simply one of the most capable and competent individuals I’ve ever encountered. She is well prepared and well researched in all aspects of her life and she’ll undoubtedly bring this same approach to her position on the Salida school board.
She’s willing to listen and to thoughtfully contribute in a way that is only possible through careful, informed consideration and thorough preparation. She also draws on a long career working in the medical field as a nurse practitioner and registered nurse with a large and diverse patient population. Much of her work there was done in Spanish. Being bilingual is just another component of Mandy’s skill set.
Please join me in voting for Mandy Paschall for Salida School District school board on or before Nov. 2, as she is undeniably one of the most qualified candidates we have.
Jill Hawley,
Salida