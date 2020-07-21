Dear Editor:
I’ve always enjoyed Hayden Mellsop’s columns and excellent writing, but none so much as the recent one on running a rapid.
As an older woman, no longer able to run those rapids, I shed a tear in memory — for all those years on the Grand, the Middle Fork of the Salmon and, of course, the Arkansas.
The trepidation that you feel before a rapid as you pull away from the shore, the intense focus as you work the oars to keep your raft straight, and the exhilaration at the bottom of the rapid — are what keep you going back.
Years ago, I bought a poster which read : “Wildwater... it takes your breath away... you are drifting with the current and then you hear it, see if, feel it. Soon a rush of white cool spray hits your face, your boat dips and rocks with the swells... you are balancing, leaning, maneuvering, getting that surge of power while working with, not against, the river. All at once the most exciting and terrifying moment of your life has just occurred and then you go back for more. (signed) O.L. Grunwald”
For Hayden Mellsop and all of us in this valley who have loved this sport, I wish you great runs while you can, and wonderful memories when you can’t.
Pat Bickel Jones
Maysville