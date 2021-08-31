Dear Editor:
“We did train – and there was no attention paid to this – our army had a unit in there training,” the president said, “and made a very capable military.” But “some units of the army refused to take up arms against some of their same ethnic background, or religious background.” And so “it was agreed that there was no longer any point … and we withdrew.”
In recent days, we all watched tragic scenes documenting the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. So you might assume these remarks were made in that context.
But these were the words of President Ronald Reagan announcing withdrawal of U.S. forces from Lebanon in 1984. Our troops were withdrawn following terrorist bombings of the U.S. Marine barracks which killed 241 Americans.
We’re all heartbroken by the unfolding scenes in Afghanistan. Who is at fault?
Primary responsibility for the atrocities lies with the Taliban. They’re Islamic terrorists who will rule by Sharia Law, which, among its many evils, treats women as slaves.
If you watch right-wing media, the fault lies entirely with “Biden’s unilateral withdrawal.” In fact, the agreement with the Taliban was executed by Trump in February 2020.
Trump’s agreement was simply awful. You needn’t take my word on that – Trump’s national security advisor H. R. McMaster characterized it as “a surrender agreement with the Taliban.” Other former Trump advisors are scurrying away from the agreement as fast as they can.
Trump’s agreement simply relied on the Taliban to keep their word. There was absolutely no mechanism for ensuring the Taliban’s compliance and of course they ignored their part of the agreement. As part of our surrender to the Taliban, Trump ordered 5,000 Taliban prisoners released, and many of these formed the core leadership of those who just captured Kabul.
Trump’s original deadline for withdrawing all our troops was May 1, 2021, but President Biden extended that to Aug. 31.
At the moment, we’re concerned with safe evacuation of not only all Americans, but also our Afghan brothers/sisters in arms who fought valiantly with our troops. No one can deny the legitimate right of our Afghan allies to escape death at the hands of the Taliban. And there are many others who have a legitimate right to leave, including women who tried desperately to create a modern Afghanistan.
Biden faced a dilemma when it came to evacuating our Afghan allies. Understandably, many didn’t wish to leave their native land while the war was unsettled. Others did wish to leave but the Afghan government asked us not to rush their departure as they feared that might start a panic leading to their regime’s downfall.
Imagine the indignation if Biden had ignored the Afghan government’s wishes and rushed to get all these folks out, then the government collapsed. Biden would have been blamed for pulling these folks out prematurely.
Would the result have been different if we had stayed another five, 10 or 20 years? Nope. The disaster and chaos were inevitable.
Frank Waxman,
Salida