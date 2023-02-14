Is recreation a proper role of government? I don’t think so.
Granted, there have been city parks throughout the land for a very long time. There have also been government-owned ball arks for a very long time. But I question this practice, especially since it continues to expand and require more and more government employees to manage these enterprises and the tax revenue it requires. These additional taxes deprive us of some of our disposable income.
Another aspect of government-run recreation is the inequity it creates; not all taxpayers benefit from this service they are forced to pay for. Government services should benefit all of us, not just some. Not everyone wants to use a public golf course, skate park, swimming pool, mountain bike trail or football stadium, yet they are forced to pay for them. Personally, I want to live in a noncoercive society.
And what of the private business owners trying to compete with government-owned/government-run recreation? Obviously, any business that tries to compete with the government is at a unfair disadvantage.
With the exception of military bases and national parks, it used to be that public federal and state lands were used to harvest oil/gas, timber and minerals. These resources benefited most people because the products made from these resources were utilized by most people. However, over the last 50 years, harvesting these resources has been severely curtailed while recreation use has expanded and continues to expand.
I conclude that government-run recreation does not benefit most people and therefore should be rejected as a service we want our government to provide to us. It would be better for us to keep more of our money and spend it on what we choose to – recreation, true charity or something else.