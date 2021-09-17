Dear Editor:
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that a federal court ruled its lawsuit can proceed against Colorado officials to force a cleanup of the state’s voter rolls.
Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit Oct. 5, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of itself and three residents of Colorado against Jena Griswold, Colorado secretary of state and the state of Colorado for failing to clean the state’s voter rolls as required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).
The court’s recent ruling to allow Judicial Watch’s claims to proceed came after Colorado’s motion to dismiss the case, which the court denied in all key respects.
In his ruling, Chief District Judge Philip A. Brimmer also ruled that Judicial Watch’s allegations about Colorado’s voting lists were enough to allow the lawsuit to proceed.
(Judicial Watch’s) claims that the SoS is not complying with NVRA are based on public records and statistical analysis. Plaintiffs insist they have shown not only high registration rates, which they claim courts have found indicative of an NVRA violation, but also that the SoS sends too few confirmation notices, removes too few registrants and has too high a number of inactive voters on the rolls. The court finds that plaintiffs have met their burden and have plausibly alleged that Colorado’s list maintenance program does not comply with the NVRA.
In its lawsuit against Colorado Judicial Watch argues:
A 2019 study showed that 40 of Colorado’s 64 counties (including Chaffee County) had voter registration rates exceeding 100 percent of the eligible citizen voting-age population. The share of Colorado counties with registration rates exceeding 100 percent was highest in the nation.
Data Colorado itself provided to the federal Election Assistance Commission showed Colorado was lagging in processing and removing certain classes of ineligible registrations belonging to those who had moved out of state.
In the last two years, 60 of Colorado’s 64 counties had a higher percentage of inactive registrations than the national median.
In eight Colorado counties, more than one in six registrations belonged to an inactive voter.
Judicial Watch notes that registration rates over 100 percent, poor processing of out-of-date registrations, high levels of inactive registrations “indicate an ongoing, systemic problem with Colorado’s voter list maintenance efforts.” Colorado’s “failure to comply with their voter list maintenance obligations” injures lawfully registered voters by “undermining their confidence in the integrity of the electoral process, discouraging their participation in the democratic process, instilling in them the fear that their legitimate votes will be nullified or diluted.”
Judicial Watch has asked the court to declare Colorado and its SoS are violating the NVRA and to order them to “develop and implement a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove the registrations of ineligible registrants from the voter rolls in Colorado.”
This court victory highlights how Colorado citizens/voters have a right to expect that the state’s voting rolls are reasonably kept up to date as federal law requires.
Katherine Alexander,
Salida