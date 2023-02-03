Dear Editor:
Every time high-density proponents try to sway you with rhetoric about their definition of affordable housing, I feel I have to counter by reminding you of the original objective.
The only thing I agree on with proponents of high-density housing is the need for more affordable housing. Continued skewing of solutions for solving the affordable housing crisis through high-density development is reminiscent of Tricky Dick Nixon and George W. Bush’s tactics of continually repeating an idea, whether real or not, until the public believes it.
Recent letters border on the nonsensical for promoting affordable housing through high-density housing at rates of 120-160 percent of area median income. Do a few affordable houses make “a world of difference”? Are they “significantly below current market”? All this while building clumps of almost million-dollar units. Ask your service person next time you see one if they can afford these units.
Is the city closely tracking and documenting completed projects to assure promised affordable units? I feel I have to keep reminding everyone that 120-160 percent AMI is not affordable for those who most need affordable housing, service workers.
Until recently, the mission of this town was to make affordable housing accessible at a rate of 80 percent or less of AMI. High-density just means an increased parking problem as many developers are not supplying adequate off-street parking. Do we want Salida to turn into Alphabet City with the town consisting of clusters of high-density units?
I do not believe lumping 20-plus units together on less than an acre is as environmentally sound as they claim. The issue of urban sprawl is a moot point as the city is now almost continuously hearing applications for annexing properties (including for itself), so don’t use high-density as an alternative to urban sprawl. Drive out of town in any direction to see the proof.
All those articles noting the future housing projection numbers of about 1,000 homes to meet demand mean nothing more than that we are destined to grow; they do not address affordable housing specifically. Only a small percent of these units will go to those truly in need as we all know that the majority of these homes will be out of the price range of service workers. This is proven as half of a new duplex in town is presently going for over one-half million dollars.
And again, unless developers are willing to submit their costs versus sales prices to prove their alleged hardship to justify super high density, they should not be allowed to receive a variance to build more dense projects than the city presently allows and concurrently raising the affordable housing rate from 80 to 160 percent of AMI.
High-density housing will accelerate very large capital investments to replace/upgrade increasingly burdened services, as is already evident by the recent $3 million upgrade to the water treatment plant and the planned $15 million fire station. Others infrastructure facilities costs will follow, and at major expense.
Doug Mendelson,
Salida