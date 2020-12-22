Dear Editor:
There are some people who say suspend the Constitution and declare martial law so we can make things right again.
Others have weapons and say they are willing to use them to make things right again.
The President casts doubt on our election rights and says we need to do things over and right again.
Sedition is overt conduct such as speech and organizations that tends toward rebellion against the established order.
Sedition often includes subversion of the Constitution and incitement of discontent toward, or rebellion against, established authority.
Is anyone in a position of power able to bring us back to the rule of law?
Phil Sasso
Salida