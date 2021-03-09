Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m worried about the Republican Party. The party of Lincoln – the party of pragmatic bankers and businessmen, of conservative thought and traditional values – has apparently been kidnapped by a pseudo-religious personality cult.
How did this even happen?
And what does it mean for America’s future?
To find out, I contacted the South Hoboken Institute of Technology, where a crack team of political scientists and proctologists has been probing this very issue. In depth. Their research has shed some unsettling light on the Republican Party’s dark existential crisis.
According to the institute, it all started 30 years ago …
Globalization began causing economic dislocation in blue-collar America, which started turning red politically. Conservative talk radio, a new media sensation, fueled partisan divisions. Which accelerated in the age of the internet and social media. Suddenly, a million angry voices were being amplified in silos and echo chambers, babbling over networks of real-time channels.
Then out of the chaos, a great orange mass appeared.
He was the greatest demagogue in American history, whose charisma attracted every fringe particle drifting through the ether, political and apolitical particles alike – white supremacists and Christian nationalists, Second Amendment and anti-abortion fanatics, assorted conspiracy nuts and flakes – every disaffected, dislocated particle gravitated naturally toward this colorful balloon of hot gas, quickly coalescing into the Trump Base.
The Trump Base: People Donald Trump brought into the Republican Party. Personally. By the millions. People who follow Trump. Personally. Who see him as a messianic figure.
The Hoboken researchers estimate this quasi-religious personality cult now comprises 34 percent of the GOP. Which means 66 percent of Republicans still have some contact with reality. Not cult members themselves, but cult enablers and sympathizers.
In a word, “Trump-symps.”
For five years, the Trump-symps have supported the Trump cult’s control over the party. Enthusiastically. But since Trump’s failed coup attempt in January, they’ve been wavering. Some of these reality-based Republicans – including high-profile public figures –are now openly denouncing cultic worship.
Most Trump-symps, however, are keeping the faith. Either out of party solidarity and sincere loathing of the Left, or because they’re too scared to cross the messiah. (“Hang Mike Pence!”)
This bodes ill for our nation’s future.
According to the institute’s astute political scientists, American democracy works best within a two-party political system. With liberals and conservatives checking and balancing each other, compromising and governing. Two parties, national in scope. With roughly equal moral claims for its public policies. Equally viable.
Equally sane.
On Jan. 6, we saw what happens when one of our two major parties is controlled by a cult leader. If that’s the future of American politics, the country is in deep doo-doo. I don’t need any East Coast think tank to tell me that.
Marty Rush,
Salida