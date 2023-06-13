I would like to comment about the F Street closure and for the fourth year in a row the city administration did not consider the people’s feelings as well as the other business owners’ feelings.
My mom owns a business, and her customers will not come to downtown because of the closures. And it does not benefit all the businesses, just restaurants in general, and downtown business owners have struggled. They have voiced their objections and opinions against the closing of the street and the city administration has ignored their chief concerns and close.
This is the same group of people who refused to have public comment about the matter and have refused to inform the business community on what is going on. There will be 60 parking spots or more taken by the street closures. And the administration fails to realize that.
Older people cannot use F Street because they have a hard time walking. And city leaders say about 80 percent of respondents either supported it or strongly supported it. Which is not true. And also they got to close the streets due to Jared Polis’ executive order, which is false and not true.
For COVID it was OK, but to continue with this foolish idea is making people angry and upset. The last three council meetings people expressed their feelings regarding the closures, but this city administration is rude to the public and shuts them down. And they want to turn Salida into the city of Breckenridge.
This used to be a good town until the city messed it up. And they are not being fair to the business community and the citizens – you represent all people not the majority. This administration seems to forget that they give special treatment to restaurants.