Dear Editor:
I would like to comment about our family member Nancy Maes on her birthday and the anniversary of her death. She would have been 67 years old if still living.
We lost her on April 1 of last year. She was a good sister, daughter and friend. She was a good godmother to me. She helped raise me along with my mom Donna. She taught me right from wrong.
She taught me how to be caring and compassionate towards people. She was a good teacher and role model to me. And I miss her like the rest of my family does. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t miss her.
She always had a nice personality she cared for me in her time in Leadville and Salida. She went to dialysis treatments for 20 years of her life. She was a fighter and she was strong and tough on her mission to achieve what she wanted to in life.
She never complained about going to Cañon City or her sickness. She had a never say die attitude.
That is how I learned how to be strong and not to give up. She was proud of me on what I have accomplished in my life and at Safeway, Sonic and Walmart.
She helped me through tough situations. She was a good mentor to me like Dan Shore, Tom Breunich, Mike Bowers, Adam Hothan, Rex Beavers, Joe Rebecky and Dwaine Maccallon. Nancy touched us all and we learned a lot from her.
We respected her because she suffered in life but she had the strength to go on and live a protective life. She was not afraid of anything.
The way that we lost her, it was a hole in our hearts and an empty void left behind.
She taught me about myself. She was a good family member on her birthday, and on the one year anniversary we say we love you and you are not forgotten.
We love and cherish you. It is sad that you had to leave us so soon. May you be remembered for your accomplishment and what you have brought to our lives, our time with you on earth.
You are missed by your family friends and peers.
May you give us the strength to give on. It was good to know you and love you and we were honored. To have you in our lives may God bless you and cherish. Happy birthday. Your family mourns you and you will never be lost in our minds.
Adam Martinez
Mr. and Mrs. Martinez
Carol and Willie Martinez
Gilbert Maes
Dorothy and Rudy Maestas
Salida