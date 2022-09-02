I am a longtime Monarch Mountain passholder. It’s where I learned to ski and where I learned to love powder. I live in the San Luis Valley these days and mostly ski Wolf Creek, but I always buy a Monarch pass.
I am also a confirmed powder addict. I make great pains to get up early and be at first chair. So imagine my surprise so many days in recent years to see tracks all over the mountain. I’m not talking about ski patrol cutting the slope for safety. The tracks are from people who skinned up before the lifts open, often doing three or four runs before those of us who paid for passes or lift tickets are even on the mountain. It can be tough to find a single run that isn’t already heavily tracked.
As you know, fresh powder is a premium. That’s why Wolf Creek only allows uphill access during lift operating hours. Yes, many ski areas allow uphill before the lifts open, but Monarch is unique for its high base area that allows people to drive right up to the mountain and begin skinning while those of us who don’t live nearby are still on the highway.
I worry that we are reaching the point at Monarch where you’ll have to skin up before the lifts open to have any hope of fresh tracks. I would sincerely ask Monarch to make its uphill policy more in line with Wolf Creek’s. The chairlift opening time has always been the great equalizer, so those of us without the physical fitness or budget to spend $2,000 on uphill touring gear can have an equal shot at precious powder.