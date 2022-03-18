Dear Editor:
When we were looking for a place to retire, one of the essentials on our checklist was accessibility to a hospital. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center checked that box for us.
Not only did HRRMC meet one of our requirements, but it turns out to be a gem. A few weeks ago, I needed a hip replacement. The surgical team led by Dr. Steven Jones was superb, as was the nursing staff and physical therapy unit. In fact, every single person I encountered was wonderful. Every. Single. Person.
And we’re going to need an excellent hospital to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the number of cases in Chaffee County has declined precipitously in recent weeks. But we’re not out of the woods yet.
The Omicron variant BA.1 was responsible for most cases during the recent wave. Now, alarming data are beginning to appear in Asia and Europe as a new wave of the pandemic is emerging. This time, the culprit is the BA.2 Omicron variant. Of course, those who are unvaccinated or not boosted are the most susceptible to BA.2.
Unlike Las Vegas, what happens in Asia or Europe doesn’t stay in Asia or Europe. Past history tells us BA.2 will likely cause a new wave in the USA.
Moreover, frightening new evidence is now emerging regarding long COVID, a syndrome that frequently follows recovery from acute disease. Inasmuch as the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cells via the ACE2 receptor, those of us with expertise in virology have long feared this outcome. ACE2 is distributed widely across most major organs, so it is not surprising the initial infection may lead to serious long-term disease.
As pointed out recently by Dr. Lydia Segal in one of her excellent Mountain Mail articles, infection of the heart and vasculature during the acute phase of the disease results in a significant longer-term rise in each and every one of 20 different types of cardiovascular disease that were examined. In fact, COVID-19 infection may become the greatest risk factor for future cardiovascular disease.
In addition to the cardiovascular system, ACE2 receptors are expressed in the lungs, liver, kidney, brain and reproductive systems of both males and females. There is now evidence for increased risk of illness following recovery from acute disease in all these organs.
COVID-19 infection can trigger diabetes, even in previously healthy individuals. The virus also infects the placenta, which can lead to a painful stillbirth.
Vaccination may mitigate long-term risk of disease in infected organs. Vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, but the disease is usually milder in this cohort. The viral load in vaccinated/boosted individuals is generally lower than in the unvaccinated.
Hopefully, the reduced viral load in vaccinated/boosted individuals will reduce the chances of subsequent disease in infected organs. However, there is currently only limited evidence supporting this hypothesis.
The best way to prevent long COVID is to avoid the disease in the first place. It’s not too late to get vaccinated.
Frank Waxman,
Salida