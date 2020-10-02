Dear Editor:
As a registered independent, one thing I appreciate about Buena Vista is that local governance is about the person, not the political party.
It’s local people assessing local issues, listening to stakeholders and being guided by the vision that has been set by this community.
When the mayor and town trustees, school board, or county commissioners meet, they don’t come to the table as members of a political party; instead, they come as citizens of Chaffee County. Party politics have no place at this level of government.
Keith Baker has proven his worth as an exemplary commissioner (did you know he puts in an average of 80 hours per week wearing his commissioner hat?).
He knows the local issues and their impacts. He is plugged in to the wider community. He votes according to the issue at hand, not a platform or agenda handed down from elsewhere.
During his life, he has voted for both Republicans and Democrats, because he votes by person, not party.
He’s lived here and been very involved for a long time; he knows the people and issues.
There is no reason to not reelect Keith except misguided political partisanship, and if he were to not be allowed to continue serving Chaffee County as commissioner due to party politics, then that would be a crying shame for Chaffee County.
Nancy Best
Buena Vista