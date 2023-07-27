Dear Editor:
I would like to express my gratitude to the community for their exceptional generosity. I have a very long road ahead, but your generosity will aid in my recovery and alleviate some of the financial burden.
A very special thank you goes out to the benefit organizers, Tracie Willburn and Rachel Lane, along with the members of the Elks, Scanga Meat Company, Boathouse Cantina and Ray Kitson, Y&K Excavation, High Country Bank, Stotler & Young, Tiffany Rhoads, Kim McMullen and Linda Epp.
My family and I send a heartfelt thank you to our family, friends and community for all of your support. I will continue to face the storm and beat cancer.
Jenni, Dan and Sam Evans,
Salida