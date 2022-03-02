Dear Editor:
I wrote recently about the arrest and ongoing debacle between our local police and Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo. I wrote respectful email letters to all parties involved, focusing first on appreciation for everyone’s service to this community – because, after all, I’m guessing we all share at the very least two core values: the health and flourishing as well as safety of our youth and a community that collaborates to make this so.
I am not pro one side and con the other. Just because I do not support Trujillo’s arrest does not make me someone who does not very much appreciate our police – city and county alike. In fact, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside and with members of our police departments, judicial and city professionals including Mr. Trujillo, city police and courts, and similarly with our county.
To work toward solutions, we have to close the divides and the politics that snare the way to better serving our youth and our community as a whole.
To do that, we can be for both sides of a situation as far as knowing the people involved are doing hard jobs in complex times, and that arrests and legalities are not the only way toward justice and representing the people of this community’s needs and values.
Further, division is corrosive and counteractive; being proactive and respecting all people’s take on this matter who were involved could help school and community policies and impact our kids in healthy ways, not as the signals they are currently getting and which many have rightful anger about.
I still disagree with Trujillo’s arrest. Read the hundreds of accounts from students. Think about the message this is sending. We are all observing a politically oriented tug-of-war, and we’d like to find ways to do better, together. It’s not disrespectful of police or an attempt to tell anyone what to do. Just an observation as a restorative justice professional for the past decade and more who has seen difficult community problems transformed by making a commitment to do things differently, and with proven success. We can look to Boulder County and DA Stan Garnett, an advocate of restorative justice, who sums it up: It saves time, money and judicial processing, and it’s not just a panacea.
Dialogue in a safe and respectful manner is the only way. Otherwise, this community will be more intensely divided if the outcome is a loss of a beloved and respected principal. Similarly, the police deserve our appreciation and respect. All of the above and more (educators, police) are doing the hardest work of all and on a day-to-day basis.
We are intelligent, are we not? Doesn’t Salida have some heart? Who do we want to prove ourselves to be? Creative and solid in tough times about solutions, or to hard-headedly pursue further corrosion and division?
Molly Leach,
Salida