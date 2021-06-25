Dear Editor:
Mr. Collyer, I read your take on not being a racist. I believe you.
The word racist is actually the wrong descriptor for today’s problems.
Using it is a misnomer creating anger and confusion (your letter to the editor, June 15).
Instead, all of us might want to check our oblivious quotient.
When I was 19 my parents moved to Chicago. They purchased a very modest home in a community with good roads, schools and grocery stores. My parents were able to acquire working-class jobs, pay off the mortgage and retire comfortably with equity accrued from the purchase.
That was in 1952 and I was completely oblivious to the fact that just 10 miles south of our modest home, identical modest homes were selling at twice the price to people of color, buyers with no other options.
While earning less than coworkers, and paying criminally high mortgage rates, equity was not a possibility.
Currently, I believe we are oblivious to factors making white lives so comfortable and easy in contrast to people of color.
We can, though, read “Caste” and “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson and dramatically change our oblivious quotient.
Re: President Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Prize.
Nominees may be submitted by politicians, academics, previous award winners and many others.
Either by law or by custom, the names of those nominated remain a secret from the public for 50 years.
Now, as you Google people nominated 50 years ago you will be both shocked and dismayed. History proves or disproves those deserving the nomination.
I am sorry you are feeling so despondent about our country.
Corinne Schieman,
Salida