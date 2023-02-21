I am writing to express my strong opposition to the part of the master plan for Marvin Park to build an amphitheater for amplified music only 50 feet away from our lodging business, the Salida Inn and Hostel.
This decision is not well thought out or appropriate. The noise from amplified music will have a significant impact on our guests’ experience, negatively affecting my business.
Along with affecting our business, the idea of building an amplified music venue in a residential neighborhood is inappropriate. The idea of increasing noise pollution in a residential neighborhood will negatively affect our quality of life as well as property values.
It is not fair that we have to bear the brunt of a decision that was not adequately thought through. Instead of building this new venue in a residential area, Riverside Park, where there is already live and amplified music, is a much more appropriate location.
I urge city council, the recreation department and planning and zoning to change the master plan for Marvin Park to and reconsider the proposed plan and find a more appropriate location for the amphitheater. Please consider the impact that such a project will have on the residents and businesses in the area.