Lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County has been an issue for decades. Years ago, locals started the long process of working toward solutions.
The Housing Policy Advisory Committee advocated for the county Office of Housing. Director Becky Gray led the process of creating Chaffee Housing Authority, which now has a plan and programs.
The last piece of the puzzle is reliable, recurring funding that can be leveraged with other resources to build homes.
Ballot measure 6A is the most equitable, appropriate means. A mill levy increase distributes the burden proportionately, most impacting high-value property owners who are most able to afford it.
The impact on commercial properties is the result of the Gallagher Amendment, not something we can affect. But local businesses will benefit from affordable housing, giving them a stable workforce who can afford to live here. This will lead to a stronger economy, bringing increased sales tax dollars to provide services.
Now is the time to seize the opportunity to actually build affordable homes. We often hear opinions of why we should vote against funding housing, but absent are suggestions for solutions. The market has failed to resolve it, and in fact has made it worse. It’s time for us all to join in sharing the burden of making housing accessible to locals, to workers who keep our businesses staffed, and to maintain the diverse character of our community.
Be part of the solution; vote yes on 6A.