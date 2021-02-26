Dear Editor:
Don’t sunset the Solstice Trail.
I can’t support Hard Rock’s expansion request and will submit another comment to the Bureau of Land Management in opposition to it.
It is ridiculous to now approve a conflicting use that results in the trail’s destruction after Salida Mountain Trails and supporters only recently put so much money and effort into getting approval of the Solstice Trail.
Doing so makes a mockery of the planning and approval process.
Hard Rock originally had every opportunity to object to the approval of the trail.
Apparently, it did not.
Salida Mountain Trails — and any person who obtains BLM approval — has a right to rely on that approval, and in particular on the lack of objection by interested and affected parties, like Hard Rock.
That should be the end of the story.
While it is not my desire to curtail anyone’s lawful commercial activity, any decision on Hard Rock’s application should also take note of not merely the recreational use of this trail, but also the related commercial and economic activity it generates, including dollars spent, jobs created and taxes collected at local bike shops, outfitters and travel, lodging and restaurant businesses frequented by the people who come to use this and other trails in our area.
Arthur Buono
Salida