Dear Editor:
The recent Supreme Court decision ending the legal right to abortion is wrong on so many levels, but I’ll spare you the bullet points. What matters is that the decision will not be the final chapter in this struggle.
What matters now is for voices of reason and compassion to prevail in Congress and state legislatures. And I don’t say this as a partisan – I am not now nor have I ever been a Democrat – but I know that it is not elected Republicans who will right this wrong. If you’re alarmed now, consider what a Republican majority in Congress would mean: inaction where we need action, and action that only makes things worse.
Sixty-one percent of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while only 37 percent say it should be illegal in all or most cases (Pew Research, 2022). Even most Catholics think abortion should be legal. The Supreme Court decision ending the right to abortion expresses an extremist position. It is now up to Congress to act to restore our rights, and up to us to vote for candidates who do not try to foist extremist views on all of us.
Register to vote, plan to vote and vote for determined pro-choice candidates.
Anne Marie Holen,
Salida