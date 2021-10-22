Dear Editor:
On Oct. 15, I was awarded the Mel Strawn Lifetime Achievement Award for the Arts. Had I known that I was to receive this award, I would have been there with bells on, as it would have meant so much for me to be publicly recognized to the arts in Salida.
Unfortunately, no one made sure that I was there to receive it. So, while I am truly grateful for this award, it did not offer me the opportunity to publicly express my appreciation for the people who have helped and participated in the creation of my dance companies.
Thanks always to Mel Strawn, who showed enthusiasm and support for my work, for Bernice Strawn and our unique collaborations, for Ben Strawn who created SAZ Dance Theatre with me and who is such a joy to create with.
Thanks to artists Marcy Csiky, Chris Byars, Nancy Vickery and poet Jude Janett, whose works have inspired my choreography. To Margo Perschbacher, who developed art/dance workshops for children with me and presented wonderful children’s art projects for the Salida ArtWalk and dance performances.
Thank you, Michael Varnum, for recognizing my contribution to the creation and development of the SteamPlant theater and for your generous support of SAZ.
Many thanks to Salida Council for the Arts and finally to all the children and adults who performed with Arrangement in Motion Dance Company and SAZ Dance Theatre. It was my intention when I came here to create a multigenerational community dance company combining dance, theater and visual arts, always with an eye toward excellence.
The performances have brought people together in ways I could never have imagined. We have done good work. I am proud of that.
It has been fun for me and I hope it has been fun for you too.
Barbara Baker,
Salida