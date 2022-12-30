After watching the recent city council presentation on the 505 Oak St. development, it is my strong belief that this is exactly the kind of project Salida needs to continue making progress on its workforce housing goals.
The project will provide 34 rental apartments and 10 for-sale townhomes. Eight of those units will be permanently deed-restricted affordable and intended for community members. While that by itself will not solve the problem, it could provide much needed housing for as many as 15-20 Salidans.
Upon further study it is evident to me that the project benefits far exceed what is provided with the eight deed-restricted units. Salida has a critical need for more long-term rental units. When apartments are built there is a much better chance they will be rented by locals.
By contrast when for-sale units are built they are more likely to be purchased as second homes by people from outside of the community due to the high cost. In other words building apartments has a more positive and immediate impact on our local housing insecurity issues.
The developers intend to offer the 28 non-deed-restricted units at between 80-100 percent area median income, which will fill a real community need. Assuming the majority of rentals are rented by locals, this project has the potential to provide housing to approximately 70 members of the local workforce. Those 70 folks represent well over 1 percent of our population. Not bad for one project!
It is hard to believe that anyone would be opposed to this project. If there is anyone, ask them on what basis they object. Remember it is much easier to be against everything than to be for something. Let’s come together as a community on projects like 505 Oak St. Let’s support the people who help Salida keep the lights on.