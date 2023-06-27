I surely would like to be able to write this letter with the language I used to use in the military. Unfortunately, some things cannot be printed.
Salida’s F Street has been the city's parade route for over 100 years. It’s been the celebration route for two world war victories and celebrations of independence from a foreign power. So, if you are ill informed on history, such as the mayor and city council apparently are, Memorial Day is in remembrance of all the men and women who gave their lives for all of us. The Memorial Day parade is the reason, Mr. Mayor and council, that you have a job, a town, a state and a country to be free. Also, the reason that all of us actually exist.
We, the veterans, have lost 1.2 million comrades. Some died slowly in pain, others were fast, some were gone in a flash never to be seen again or captured. Yet, you Mr. Mayor and council, shut down the town's parade route for your own greed. A “slap in the face” to all who have served this country. I will not accept an alternate route.
You are entitled for rebuttal since that is your right given freely to you through a veteran’s sacrifice.
Same goes for July Fourth and Labor Day. All I can say is “shame on you!”