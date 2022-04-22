Dear Editor:
Thanks to Mountain Mail Editor MJB for the April 5 editorial about WWII veteran Jack Watkins, who is 98 years young and was a tail gunner on a carrier-based torpedo bomber.
America was lucky to have men of character and integrity who fought to keep us safe.
President Biden is worried Russia might start chemical warfare against citizens of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.
Hello! We already have a chemical war going on in America that has killed over 100,000 citizens.
I am talking about fentanyl, which is being brought across the border by cartel smugglers – thousands of illegal aliens who cross the Rio Grande border with no impunity.
After crossing they are whisked away on Biden airlines or Kamala bus lines all over America. Florida and Texas are overwhelmed by thousands who enter their states.
Liberal democratic leaders are silent about the illegal invasion of people from Asia, Africa, Central and South America and rise in fentanyl deaths.
Biden and border czar Kamala are asking for removal of Section 42 on May 23, which will vastly increase the amount of drugs and illegal immigrants.
Many people in Buena Vista and Salida believe these people can fill the many job openings, even though their English is questionable and qualifications iffy.
There are many people from Germany, England, other European nations and India who have experience and degrees who cannot cross the border.
The Denver Post April 3 headline said, “Experts say new ideas needed to lower fentanyl use.” And in its editorial: “Ramp up the war on fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine and very cheap to manufacture and highly addictive.” With thousands from all over the world crossing our borders, who will protect our state from drug smugglers?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response to thousands of illegal immigrants and drug smugglers is now sending these people on charter buses to Washington, D.C.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is filling buses with illegals and taking them to Delaware, home of President Biden and his hardworking son, Hunter.
Where is our official border czar VP Kamala Harris? Is she AWOL? She did visit borders of all the countries surrounding Ukraine – hooray!
Wrong borders, wrong country.
Sen. John Kennedy said on Fox TV “Kamala has the IQ of a sloth.”
Since the Biden administration will not help Govs. Abbott or DeSantis after many requests of money and men, are they partially responsible for some of the 100,000 fentanyl deaths?
If you want to destroy a nation and bring it to its knees, I suggest record-high inflation, high gas and food prices, unstable federal government and no coherent direction, and open the borders to a healthy supply of drugs and people who do not share our traditions, history, values or language and those who enter America illegally. Give them a free smartphone paid monthly by Mr. Thomas Taxpayer and Linda Liberal.
Like Alfred E. Neuman I do not worry. Do you?
David Hester,
Buena Vista