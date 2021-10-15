Dear Editor:
Terry Scanga, in his latest guest column in The Mountain Mail, said citizens of the district do not recognize the benefits of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District programs. He described the water district’s “umbrella augmentation plan program” as a “little understood water resource concept.” Yet, he neglected to explain to citizens where augmentation water comes from.
To accomplish the district’s main goal, which is fulfilling water needs for those with the most senior water rights, other water users pay UAWCD for water from outside our valley. Water is piped through mountain tunnels from the Colorado River watershed into the Arkansas River watershed. Citizens on both sides of the Continental Divide consider this trans-basin water precious, especially since a Colorado River shortage was declared this year. How dire would a situation have to be before the district would stop augmenting the water that BlueTriton (formerly Nestlé Waters) takes for its single-use plastic water business?
BlueTriton is permitted to annually truck 200 acre-feet of water from Ruby Mountain Springs, over Trout Creek Pass, to a water bottling facility in Denver – up to 25 trucks per day. In turn, UAWCD “replaces” it with 200 acre-feet of water from the Western Slope. In a previous Mountain Mail guest column, Scanga described this amount of water as a “drop in the bucket” compared to the river’s annual flows. Yet, BlueTritons’ 200 acre-feet of augmentation water is a significant chunk of the 700 acre-feet total that Scanga reported UAWCD sells.
He noted “the vast majority” of UAWCD’s augmentation water is for residential use. Just for reference, how much water does the average household here use each year? I figure it’s less than half an acre-foot, but accurate figures welcomed. I gather the amount of water BlueTriton is permitted to truck away is well over what 500 average households use annually.
Why isn’t UAWCD working to change water laws that somehow consider BlueTriton’s water profiteering a “beneficial use”? Rather, they offer BlueTriton a bulk discount. Citizens of Buena Vista are asked to conserve water by only watering on certain days and at certain times. Chaffee County residents now have to pay for recycling services. And Colorado residents are monitored by flying drones to find backyard ponds that are not paying the water districts for evaporative losses.
This is the lens I see UAWCD through, although I do recognize the benefits of water storage and other water quality projects. I would like the development of the underground alluvial storage project to be more transparent. Are underground (pun intended) deals being made between UAWCD and BlueTriton concerning BlueTriton’s pipes and infrastructure or their unfulfilled conservation easement?
The benefit UAWCD receives from BlueTriton was recently quantified by Harvey Economics – BlueTriton’s business is responsible for 20 percent of UAWCD’s profit. Citizens wonder if Commissioner Greg Felt, who is also vice chairman of UAWCD, was influenced by this and $180K toward future “water sustainability projects” when he voted “yes” for BlueTriton.
Jen Swacina,
Salida