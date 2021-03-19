Dear Editor,
In President Biden’s inauguration speech, he stated that he wanted to unite our country.
In his first few days in office, Mr. Biden dismantled many of Trump’s regulations and policies that the American people in 2016 wanted Mr. Trump to accomplish. Does this seem as if Mr. Biden wants to unite our nation?
When Mr. Biden signed the executive order to halt the Keystone pipeline project, he automatically destroyed thousands of American’s jobs. Canceling the pipeline eliminated 11,000 direct jobs in construction and an estimated 60,000 indirect jobs in related industries.
Those jobless people, along with the trickle down from those lost jobs, doesn’t seem like an act of unity.
While the left claims the pipeline would be detrimental to the environment, a report about the possible damage to the environment claimed that hauling oil by rail or tankers pose a far greater risk than a pipeline. When gasoline prices reach $4 per gallon will you consider this unifying?
After Biden eliminated drilling on public lands, thousands of New Mexicans lost their jobs and Carlsbad’s mayor said, “How does that bring us together?” Utah’s government has asked the new administration to “reconsider this counterproductive step.”
Many union and business leaders, along with thousands of voters who endorsed Mr. Biden are now having “voter’s remorse.”
An ABC and Ipsos poll found that a meager 22 percent of Americans believed that Mr. Biden can unify our country during his presidency. With all the executive orders Mr. Biden has initiated, it seems that he’s dividing our country even more.
Both North and South Dakota are even getting ready to pass legislation to nullify Biden’s “unconstitutional executive orders with the power of the U.S. Constitution in their corner.”
I suggest that Biden’s “unification” of our country will be at the expense of the American tax payers. There are many more of the “have nots” who will be burdened than the “haves.”
The national debt as of this letter was close to $28 trillion.
With the passage of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion “COVID-19 Economic Relief Bill” (which only has 10 percent even related to COVID-19 and 90 percent for Democrat and elites’ wish list) and some Democrat controlled states keeping their businesses and schools locked down, our recovery from 2020 will be stymied and our children will be negatively affected.
To add to American citizens’ worries, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) states, “We are weeks, maybe even days, away from a crisis on the southern border. Inaction is simply not an option. Our country is currently unprepared to handle a surge in migrants in the middle of the pandemic.” Illegal immigrants with COVID-19 are being released into our nation.
Uniting our country is quickly vanishing from Mr. Biden’s grasp. As long as we remain at loggerheads, our country encroaches on its destruction not unification.
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida