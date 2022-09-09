Dear Editor:
The decision whether to allow or stop the Salida Bottling Company development is now in the hands of Salida city voters this November.
Salida citizens will decide if high-density development paints the future of Salida. They will weigh in on city council’s exemptions to the building code to accommodate this particular developer.
When announcing the decision to place the referendum on the ballot, Mayor Dan Shore channeled Ronald Reagan and admonished the voters, “Don’t trust, verify” the claims of the petitioners, including me. Who is verifying the statements of Mayor Shore? Here is some information to aid in that process.
Shore discussed what he considered to be the three most important areas to consider regarding the referendum: parking, affordability and legacy.
Let’s consider the first: parking.
Shore explained it “would be easy to jump to the conclusion that if this project happens that parking is gone. The reality is this is private property, and by right with no architectural standards, they could build 10 35-foot boxes on that site and the parking would go away anyway, so if your major issue with this project is parking, just recognize, it’s going away regardless of whether this gets passed” (https://muse.ai/e/bzhwSpf).
Yes, the current Salida building code would allow construction of 10 residential units on that lot. However, Salida Bottling Company wants to build 16 residential units and one commercial unit. Each of the 16 residential units will have only one parking space. Generally, residences will have more than one vehicle. Salida Bottling Company residents would then spill their excess parking needs out into the neighborhood. This would create a problem greater than just eliminating a 50-plus-space parking lot. Ask any in-town resident about street parking presently available near their homes.
High-density development can work if the infrastructure is available to support it. Parking is vital infrastructure. The city has dreams of us walking and biking everywhere but has not otherwise addressed public transportation. Also, consider the sector of Salida residents that may be unable (for legitimate reasons) to walk or bike to do errands, such as buying groceries. As drivers requiring parking, will they be permanently excluded from downtown?
The insatiable desire for increased density coming out of City Hall must account for Salida’s parking issues and public transportation, as well as other infrastructure. Cities with high-density development but no public transportation become parking and travel nightmares.
Salida Bottling Company developers say the City of Salida has a plan to replace the lost parking lot. Very mysterious! Will Salida officials enlighten citizens as to this plan?
Jim LiVecchi,
Former Salida mayor