Dear Editor:
I saw on national (Fox) news that machine gun tracer bullets are being fired from Mexico over the Rio Grande into Texas, which is still part of America.
The reaction from Washington has been silence or stand down.
For me this is very sad to see bullets from a foreign nation fired across our border and our leaders in Washington fail to address the situation.
President Biden said Vice President Kamala Harris would be our border czar; meanwhile thousands of people cross the Texas border illegally to find a family home.
A few questions:
Where will they go in America, who will feed, clothe and house the thousands of refugees, and where will the money come from?
My ears listen in vain waiting for a solution from Washington and a word from Sen. Bennet or Sen. Hickenlooper, for only silence greets my worry about the future of America.
In 1951 in Fort Worth, Texas, my father loaded me into our DeSoto 6 as there was to be a ticker tape parade for a very famous old man. As I was short my father put me on his shoulder and I saw a big Packard go by with an old man in the back; he had a circle of five stars on his collar. My father said, “Son, you are watching a great soldier go by who loved this country for over 50 years.”
That night in a packed football stadium Gen. Douglas MacArthur, supreme commander of the Pacific front in World War II, said, “The Korean War is a war we were not prepared to win.”
According to The Week, Oct. 15, page 12, more than a million migrants were intercepted at the border in the first six months of the year. Some were from Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Romania. “To enforce the border is a core function of government.”
So America is being invaded by desperate people needing a home, and we do nothing to protect our borders from invasion. It seems like the only person willing to defend the border is a man in a wheelchair, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. Sounds to me, it is a war we are not permitted to win, just like Korea and Vietnam.
Dave Hester,
Buena Vista