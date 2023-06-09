I don’t know about you, but I grew up with this old adage: There are three things you don’t discuss in public – sex, religion and politics. (Which reminds me of the joke about the celibate atheist who never voted … but I digress.) That’s why our recent controversy with Salida Public Library and St. Joseph Catholic Church hit a nerve. It violated all three of those social taboos.
The hub of the hubbub was the availability (allegedly to children) of graphic sexual material.
Not just any graphic sexual material, but homosexual sexual material, transsexual sexual material – all kinds of unconventional, mind-boggling, gender-bending sexual material. Promoting a type of sexuality that, just a few generations ago, was never mentioned in public and often illegal.
The Catholic Church was directly involved. And, indirectly, all of Christianity. Evangelical Protestants are the shock troops in America’s culture war, which has become a crusade.
Religious zealots are fighting to turn the U.S. into a nation governed by biblical law.
The crusaders want to establish God’s kingdom in America (the fundamentalist Christian version) by legally imposing their sincerely held religious beliefs on the whole country. Regulating people’s most intimate affairs – gender identity, sexual relations, women’s wombs – according to biblical law.
Laws reflecting a 2,000-year-old tradition of rigid patriarchy, of male domination, female submission and divinely ordained genders, where even conventional sexuality is tainted by sin, guilt and shame.
For Christian culture warriors, gay is not OK, trans is an abomination and abortion is murder.
The crusade faces two big political obstacles: 1) America is a democracy; and 2) the religious zealots are an electoral minority. At best, they’re one-third of the U.S. population.
The other two-thirds are liberal on social issues, as polls consistently show.
Another obstacle: America’s long secular history. Its tradition of church-state separation, starting with a godless Constitution. In 5,000 words, America’s founding document does not once say “God,” “Christianity” or “Jesus.”
Yet the crusade advances. Last year’s Supreme Court abortion ruling was a breakthrough victory. Crusaders constitute an electoral majority in large swaths of the country, where legislatures are turning whole states into a medieval hell for trans people, gays and women.
So how does the culture war end? As another old adage, one coined by a famous yogi, goes: “Predictions are tricky, especially about the future.”